Braves have sold out home opener Thursday vs. Padres

The Braves sold out their home opener Thursday against the Padres, and their games Friday and Saturday, according to a team spokesperson. Tickets remain available for Sunday’s series finale.
It’s expected to be another packed spring and summer at Truist Park, where the Braves set a record high in attendance last season, drawing over 3 million fans. It was the first time the franchise hit the 3 million mark since 2000 at Turner Field.
Braves CEO and President Derek Schiller recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “we’re expecting that we’re going to be at or above that this year.” The team announced last month it would cut off season ticket sales around March 17.
The Braves were fourth in average attendance last season, drawing 38,641 fans per game. With business booming at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, the Braves are sporting a franchise-high payroll this season and are set to pay the luxury tax for the first time. They’re vying for their sixth consecutive National League East title.
They’ve also had a winning home record in each of the past five years at Truist Park. They’re 246-188 (.567) at the ballpark since it opened in 2017.
There are limited standing room-only tickets available for the games Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the team’s website via Ticketmaster. The tickets are marked $25 each before any additional fees.
