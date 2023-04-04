Braves have sold out home opener Thursday vs. Padres

It’s expected to be another packed spring and summer at Truist Park, where the Braves set a record high in attendance last season, drawing over 3 million fans. It was the first time the franchise hit the 3 million mark since 2000 at Turner Field.

Braves CEO and President Derek Schiller recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “we’re expecting that we’re going to be at or above that this year.” The team announced last month it would cut off season ticket sales around March 17.