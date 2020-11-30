Of 8 arbitration eligible Braves, who’ll be tendered offers?

Soroka, Fried, Swanson, Duvall and Minter are likely to be tendered. Each was an important contributor to the Braves’ third consecutive National League East title and appearance in the NL Championship Series. Soroka, Fried and Minter are first-time eligible. Duvall’s and Swanson’s situations, specifically, will be interesting if either proceeds to arbitration given the difference in MLBTR’s projections.

Duvall, who was considered a non-tender candidate the past two last winters, is set to receive a healthy pay increase. He proved a legitimate contributor in the lineup last season and could be positioned for more playing time in 2021 depending on how the Braves’ offseason shakes out.

Braves left fielder Adam Duvall gets injured on this swing against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 1 Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, for the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Duvall had to leave the game. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@

He is set to earn a raise over the roughly $2.8 million (before prorated salaries) he and the team agreed upon last January. If he’s non-tendered, which isn’t inconceivable if the market sets his value below the projections, the Braves would almost certainly be trying to re-sign him at a more favorable number. Still, that would be cutting loose a player who’d appeal to a handful of other organizations after rebuilding his value in 2020.

Camargo, Dayton and Jackson are less clear. At nearly $2 million, the Braves could opt against tendering Camargo, who’s coming off consecutive underwhelming years. There should be plenty of players with Camargo’s profile available following non-tenders, so it’s possible the Braves let him hit free agency. The team could always re-sign him at a lower number, too. With or without Camargo, the Braves have been trying to add bench help since the shortened season began.

Dayton is cheap enough the Braves may consider tendering him a logical choice to retain bullpen depth. At his low cost, the Braves might tender Dayton and carry him into camp to compete for a reliever spot next spring. Jackson’s earnings project roughly twice Dayton’s. The right-hander, always a hot topic among the Braves community, had a disappointing season after a somewhat underappreciated 2019 campaign.

The Braves could tender Jackson and see how he performs in spring training, but giving nearly $2 million to a reliever who didn’t crack your postseason roster last month might lead them in another direction. Again, if Jackson is non-tendered, the Braves could still re-sign him at a lower number.