The new streak continues: Braves win third consecutive NL East title

While the Braves stayed a step ahead of their division rivals for almost the entirety of the sprint, they faced their share of adversity. Consider what worked against the Braves during the shortened season, starting with the obvious rotation woes.

They lost ace Mike Soroka to a torn Achilles in his third start. Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, who were supposed to comprise the middle of the rotation, were ineffective and jettisoned to Gwinnett. Felix Hernandez impressed in spring training and showed he might have something left in the tank, but he decided against playing a few days after summer camp opened.

Then there was Hamels, whose brief Braves tenure was marred by shoulder and triceps injuries. He returned last week to pitch 3-1/3 innings, giving the Braves hope he could be a postseason contributor, but the veteran reported shoulder fatigue Monday, ending his season.

Perhaps the group is stabilizing with Max Fried – who’s taken a tremendous step forward as a frontline starter – and youngsters Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright, who are giving the Braves reason to be optimistic.

Ultimately, pitching wins in the postseason. How the rotation comes together in the coming weeks will determine the Braves' fate.

Beyond the leaky rotation, the Braves missed Albies, their All-Star second baseman, for over a month with a bone bruise in his wrist. Dynamic Ronald Acuna missed 13 games. Even both their catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, missed the first five games with COVID-19 scares (neither tested positive).

Outfielder Nick Markakis initially opted against playing but became the only player to rejoin his club after doing so. Exactly one month after leaving the team, Markakis hit a walk-off homer in his first start back.

There won’t be a better story of perseverance than Freeman. When the rebooted camp opened July 3, Freeman was battling the coronavirus, experiencing a fever that spiked to 104.5. Freeman felt so ill, and so overcome with chills and aches, that he prayed for his life.

Yet weeks later, Freeman returned five days before opening day. He wasn’t back in full capacity, however, hitting .200/.333/.380 over his first 15 games. Freeman needed time to reacclimate himself. Once he did, he became possibly the NL MVP frontrunner.

Freeman entered Tuesday hitting .340/460/.624 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs and 45 runs scored. He went from fearing for his life to arguably the best player in his league. National praise hasn’t been hard to come by in recent weeks. The days of Freeman quietly producing – and patiently waiting – on rebuilding clubs feel so long ago.

For the first time in quite a while, the bullpen was one of the team’s greatest strengths. The Braves invested heavily into the unit since last July, adding Mark Melancon, Shane Greene, Chris Martin and Will Smith. Tyler Matzek came out of nowhere to be an important piece. Josh Tomlin was crucial yet again. Darren O’Day has been the reliable veteran. A.J. Minter recaptured his old form, while players like Luke Jackson, Grant Dayton and Jacob Webb have had their moments.

Extrapolated over 162 games, this Braves offense might be the best in team history. And it’s needed to be considering the never-ending rotation drama. They entered the night leading MLB in slugging (.487), OPS (.835), hits (501), runs (315) and RBIs (308). They’re second in MLB with 98 homers, which would be on pace to shatter their franchise record of 249 set last season.

The Braves weren’t supposed to replicate last year’s offensive success. They lost clean-up hitter Josh Donaldson in free agency, creating a mammoth hold in their lineup. They wound up taking advantage of Ozuna’s lackluster market, signing him on a one-year deal to address their power void, just as they did with Donaldson the previous winter.

Ozuna has responded with 15 homers, which is tied for the NL lead, and a league-leading 49 RBIs. He’s been a monstrous presence in the order, producing at a pace that exceeds Donaldson’s numbers from a season ago.

While Freeman and Ozuna have made a dangerous 1-2 punch, the Braves' offense is a complete group. d’Arnaud has been better than anticipated, hitting .331 with nine homers, showing that flash of power he displayed in Tampa Bay last year was a sign of more to come. Swanson was outstanding earlier in the season, and after a slump appears to be regrouping himself.

The Adam Duvall trade of July 2018 is paying off. Duvall is tied for the MLB lead with 15 homers, emerging as the power threat he once was in Cincinnati before a couple trying seasons in the Atlanta organization. The Braves kept faith in Duvall, and since last October, he’s returned the favor. A type-1 diabetic, Duvall could’ve opted out under the high-risk policy and received pay and service time. He committed to playing, and the Braves are a significantly better team because of it.

Acuna and Albies endured their injuries, but both have been extremely productive when healthy and playing. How the Braves performed in their absences is a testament to the team’s depth and firepower.

The Braves can turn their attention to the postseason now, where they’ll attempt to win their first postseason series since 2001 and much more. They’ll be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed – they’re competing with the Cubs for seeding – and will host an opponent in a best-of-three series at Truist Park.

If the Braves advance, they’ll continue their postseason run in MLB’s Texas bubble. But one step at a time. And that first step, claiming another division title and continuing a streak that at least allows fans to fantasize about an eventual run comparable to the 90s, was achieved Tuesday night.