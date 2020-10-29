Dansby Swanson among Braves’ arbitration-eligible players

Players with three or more years, but less than six years of league service, are eligible to exchange salary figures with the team before the Jan. 15, 2021, deadline. If middle ground isn’t reached, the parties will proceed to an arbitration hearing. The sides can still negotiate and avoid a hearing after the deadline.

The players who fall under the category for 2021 are: outfielder Adam Duvall; infielders Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson and Dansby Swanson; and relievers Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton.