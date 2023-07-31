Braves getting a top reliever back as A.J. Minter returns

The Braves’ bullpen is receiving a boost.

The club on Monday activated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list. He had dealt with left shoulder inflammation, which first popped up during an outing against the Rays right before the All-Star break.

To create room on the 26-man roster for Minter, the Braves optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who started Sunday’s game versus the Brewers.

Minter is one of Atlanta’s most reliable relievers. He’s one of its prominent late-inning options, and his return should strengthen the group.

The Braves are without Nick Anderson and Dylan Lee. Jesse Chavez is also on the injured list. Thus, Minter will provide the Braves with another trusted arm.

Last week, Atlanta acquired Pierce Johnson from the Rockies. The Braves needed power stuff from the right side, and felt like they got it in Johnson.

Since Minter went down, the Braves have relied more on guys like Joe Jiménez and Ben Heller. They recently called up Daysbel Hernandez.

All along, it seemed like they would still need their best arms to return if they wanted to be at full strength, which is why Minter’s reinstatement is so important.