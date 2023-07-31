BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Connector partially shut down after pedestrian fatality

Braves getting a top reliever back as A.J. Minter returns

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

The Braves’ bullpen is receiving a boost.

The club on Monday activated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list. He had dealt with left shoulder inflammation, which first popped up during an outing against the Rays right before the All-Star break.

To create room on the 26-man roster for Minter, the Braves optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who started Sunday’s game versus the Brewers.

Minter is one of Atlanta’s most reliable relievers. He’s one of its prominent late-inning options, and his return should strengthen the group.

The Braves are without Nick Anderson and Dylan Lee. Jesse Chavez is also on the injured list. Thus, Minter will provide the Braves with another trusted arm.

Last week, Atlanta acquired Pierce Johnson from the Rockies. The Braves needed power stuff from the right side, and felt like they got it in Johnson.

Since Minter went down, the Braves have relied more on guys like Joe Jiménez and Ben Heller. They recently called up Daysbel Hernandez.

All along, it seemed like they would still need their best arms to return if they wanted to be at full strength, which is why Minter’s reinstatement is so important.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug’s lawyers want goat sacrifice excluded from evidence2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Connector partially shut down after pedestrian fatality
23m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton magistrate court goes virtual ahead of expected Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history
55m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history
55m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City files appeal in federal court’s decision on referendum petition
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves designate Charlie Culberson for assignment to add Nicky Lopez
1h ago
Braves Nation: First-inning run production is just absurd
7h ago
Listen: Braves bash Brewers with trade deadline looming
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top