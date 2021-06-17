Braves fall to season-worst five games under .500

They fell to 30-35, a season-worst five games under .500. Making matters worse, the Mets have been winning. The Braves entered Thursday 7-1/2 games behind the Mets in the National League East. That’s the largest divisional deficit they’ve experienced this season, and their largest since finishing 72-90 in 2017. They fell to fourth place in the NL East, tied with Washington.

Next week’s four-game series in Queens looms large. It will be the Braves’ chance to perhaps finally, somehow find a spark - and the Mets’ opportunity to deal a serious blow to the three-time division winners.