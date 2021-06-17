Braves fall to season-worst five games under .500

The Braves lost for the sixth time in seven games Wednesday, their latest defeat coming on a late grand slam that sent them to a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox.
They fell to 30-35, a season-worst five games under .500. Making matters worse, the Mets have been winning. The Braves entered Thursday 7-1/2 games behind the Mets in the National League East. That’s the largest divisional deficit they’ve experienced this season, and their largest since finishing 72-90 in 2017. They fell to fourth place in the NL East, tied with Washington.
Next week’s four-game series in Queens looms large. It will be the Braves’ chance to perhaps finally, somehow find a spark - and the Mets’ opportunity to deal a serious blow to the three-time division winners.
But before then, the Braves will host the Cardinals for a four-game series at Truist Park beginning Thursday. It will be the teams’ first meeting since Game 5 of the NL Division Series, when the Braves infamously surrendered 10 runs in the first inning.
Plenty of positive vibes around the ballpark right now, right? It feels like the events of last October were quite long ago.
