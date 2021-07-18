Braves’ bullpen gives up four runs in series finale loss to Rays

Smyly got another strikeout to head to the bottom of the fifth with a one-run lead.

Wander Franco’s third homer of the season tied the game at 3 in the sixth inning, but Vogt hit a single and scored with Pederson’s double to retake the lead.

Rays 7, Braves 5 (box score)

After Jesse Chavez recorded the final out of the sixth inning, A.J. Minter was on the mound, looking to maintain the Braves’ advantage. Joey Wendle hit a single to lead off the inning. Kiermaier’s RBI-double tied the game at 4 with no outs. The Braves had a meeting on the mound before Kiermaier stole third base. Meadows then hit a sac-fly to give the Rays the lead again.

Minter was pulled and Luke Jackson replaced him as boos rattled down from all over the ballpark. Jackson allowed a double from Francisco Mejia and then Yandy Diaz homered to make it 7-4 Rays. Vogt was able to get a pick off at 2nd, but that was the only positive the Braves could muster in the top of the seventh frame.

Freeman reached on a fielding error, Austin Riley hit a single to advance Freeman to third and Vogt’s single scored Freeman to make it a 7-5 game.

Josh Tomlin was able to work a clean eighth inning, with three-up, three-down. The top of the Braves’ lineup couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the eighth. Shane Greene did the same thing as Tomlin, getting three quick outs with six pitches.

With the series loss, the Braves fall to 45-47 with the Padres coming to town for three games this week.