Braves acquire catcher from Diamondbacks

The Braves keep acquiring catchers.
The team traded for Stephen Vogt late Friday night, picking him up from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor-league first baseman Mason Berne.
The Braves lost starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud on May 1 due a thumb injury. Since then, they have acquired catchers Kevan Smith, Jonathan Lucroy and Vogt. Jeff Mathis also had a short stint with the Braves.
Vogt, 36, appeared in 52 games with Arizona this season, batting .212 with five homers and 17 RBI. He threw out 10-of-30 attempted base stealers
A nine-year major league veteran, Vogt has batted .247 in 698 career games with Tampa Bay (2012), Oakland (2013-17), Milwaukee (2017), San Francisco (2019) and Arizona (2020-21).
Vogt was named an AL All-Star in 2015 and 2016 with Oakland, when he hit .256 with 32 homers over 273 games in two seasons.
Berne, 25, hit .250 (3-for-12) with a homer in five games with the Florida Complex League Braves this season.