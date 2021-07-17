ajc logo
X

Braves acquire catcher from Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt tries to make the catch on a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Caption
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt tries to make the catch on a foul ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The Braves keep acquiring catchers.

The team traded for Stephen Vogt late Friday night, picking him up from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor-league first baseman Mason Berne.

The Braves lost starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud on May 1 due a thumb injury. Since then, they have acquired catchers Kevan Smith, Jonathan Lucroy and Vogt. Jeff Mathis also had a short stint with the Braves.

Vogt, 36, appeared in 52 games with Arizona this season, batting .212 with five homers and 17 RBI. He threw out 10-of-30 attempted base stealers

A nine-year major league veteran, Vogt has batted .247 in 698 career games with Tampa Bay (2012), Oakland (2013-17), Milwaukee (2017), San Francisco (2019) and Arizona (2020-21).

Vogt was named an AL All-Star in 2015 and 2016 with Oakland, when he hit .256 with 32 homers over 273 games in two seasons.

Berne, 25, hit .250 (3-for-12) with a homer in five games with the Florida Complex League Braves this season.

In Other News
1
Braves’ bullpen wastes three home runs from offense in loss to Rays
2
Sean Newcomb sharp in Gwinnett Stripers’ fourth win in a row
3
Brian Snitker ‘excited’ about Joc Pederson acquisition
4
Braves’ top draft pick Cusick brings confidence, 101-mph fastball
5
Braves place Ian Anderson on IL, reinstate Touki Toussaint
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top