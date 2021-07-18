5 takeaways as Braves let yet another lead slip away against Rays

Caption Despite recent bullpen troubles, Braves manager Brian Snitker says he won't apologize using any man on the 26-man roster.

2. Josh Tomlin and Shane Greene closed out the final two innings for the Braves, allowing no baserunners on 18 combined pitches.

“The guys we’re using are guys that have helped us to be where we are,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s been a big part of what we’ve done the past couple years. The last few weeks have obviously been a rough spot. It’s a tough part of this game.”

In his last 25 appearances, Minter has allowed 13 earned runs, 25 hits, seven walks and thrown 19 strikeouts over 17.1 innings pitched. Opponents have hit .342 in that span.

3. Making his Braves debut, catcher Stephen Vogt was a defensive bright spot. He worked well with starting lefty Drew Smyly for nearly six innings and threw a runner out at second in the seventh inning.

The veteran also had three hits and an RBI.

“Stephen did a great job with a guy he had never caught before,” Snitker said. “Very impressed with what he did, how he swung the bat, how he caught, the whole thing.”

Caption Braves new catcher Stephen Vogt follows through on a single in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

4. The other recent acquisition continued his great start in a Braves uniform. Joc Pederson drove in two runs off two hits and drew a walk.

“Joc has come in here, done some damage and he’s going to be really good for us,” Snitker said.

5. The Braves will enter Monday four games behind the Mets in first place. They still feel like they can win a fourth-straight division title, but there was some frustration that they couldn’t get a series win against the Rays.

“We have the team, we have the bats, we have the starters to be great,” Jackson said. “It’s a good team we played today. It would have been nice to sneak Game 1 and Game 3 out, but sometimes you just get beat.”

Rays 7, Braves 5 (box score)

Stat to know

4 (Joc Pederson hit four RBIs in his two starts this weekend)

Quotable

“When you’re a manager and bring guys in and get guys out, you’re a genius. When you bring guys in and they don’t get guys out, it’s ‘why’d you do that?’ That’s part of the game” (Brian Snitker on bringing in relievers)

Up next

The Braves open a three-game series with the Padres Monday and lefthander Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45) will get his fourth major-league start. Righty Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.09) will get the start for San Diego with the game slated for a 7:20 p.m. start.