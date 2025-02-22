The Braves will open the 2025 exhibition season Saturday against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla. Here’s a look at some key coming dates for the team over the next few months:

Feb. 23: Spring training home opener vs. Rays in North Port

March 25: Final exhibition game at Cubs (Mesa, Ariz.), 4:10 p.m.