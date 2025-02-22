Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Key upcoming dates for the Braves

Pitchers get in some work during Thursday's spring training activities at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

The Braves will open the 2025 exhibition season Saturday against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla. Here’s a look at some key coming dates for the team over the next few months:

Feb. 23: Spring training home opener vs. Rays in North Port

March 25: Final exhibition game at Cubs (Mesa, Ariz.), 4:10 p.m.

March 27: 2025 season opener at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

April 4: 2025 home opener vs. Marlins, 7:15 p.m.

