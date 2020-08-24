Braves amend loans amid heavy financial losses

The announcement came two weeks after Liberty disclosed that the Braves’ revenue in the April-through-June quarter plummeted 95%, falling to $11 million from $208 million in the same period last year. The delayed MLB season started in late July, but many of the Braves’ revenue streams remain shut off as games are being played without fans in the stands amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty Media said in a news release Monday that agreements governing $297 million in Braves debt on Truist Park have been amended so that some financial covenants on the loans won’t apply until the quarter that ends Sept. 30, 2021. The company also said an $85 million credit facility, fully drawn by the Braves as of June 30, has been amended so that a covenant won’t apply until the quarter that ends March 31, 2022. Details of the covenants weren’t provided.