How the Braves accumulated $718 million in debt

A financial report filed Monday showed how the Braves’ debt has grown to $718 million.
According to a quarterly filing by team owner Liberty Media with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Braves’ debt as of June 30 included $297 million from the construction of Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park), $206 million from the construction of The Battery Atlanta mixed-use complex adjacent to the stadium, $30 million from construction of a spring training facility in North Port, Fla, and $185 million for operations.
Taxpayer money also paid hefty chunks of the construction cost of Truist Park and CoolToday Park, the spring-training stadium in Gwinnett.
The Braves’ debt load has increased from $559 million at the end of 2019, with the additional borrowing used for operations and for ongoing construction of the second phase of The Battery. That phase is expected to cost $200 million by completion, with about $95 million in additional debt funding remaining, according to Liberty Media.
One way for the Braves to pay down debt could be to sell some parts of The Battery. The team sold the 531 rental apartments in the development in 2018 for $156 million.
On a conference call with investment analysts Monday, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei didn’t sound enthusiastic about selling other portions of the development in the near future.
“Depending on … what kind of valuation we would get, we might or might not try and liquidate some of The Battery portfolio,” Maffei said. “Given what’s going on in real estate, both office potential and retail potential, I’m not sure that is as likely in the near term.”