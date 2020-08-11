How the Braves accumulated $718 million in debt

According to a quarterly filing by team owner Liberty Media with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Braves’ debt as of June 30 included $297 million from the construction of Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park), $206 million from the construction of The Battery Atlanta mixed-use complex adjacent to the stadium, $30 million from construction of a spring training facility in North Port, Fla, and $185 million for operations.

Taxpayer money also paid hefty chunks of the construction cost of Truist Park and CoolToday Park, the spring-training stadium in Gwinnett.