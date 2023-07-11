Braves’ All-Star reserves walk red carpet

SEATTLE - The Braves’ five All-Star reserves just strolled the outfield red carpet to take their place in the National League dugout at T-Mobile Park.
First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, starter Spencer Strider and starter Bryce Elder were announced together to a nice applause in the Pacific Northwest. Each position player will play Tuesday night. The two right-handers won’t pitch after they started against the Rays this past weekend.
This is the first All-Star experience for the pitchers. Olson made the Midsummer Classic in 2021 with the A’s. Riley also made it last year, while this is Albies’ third appearance.
