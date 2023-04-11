Braves activate Kyle Wright, option Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Braves officially reinstated Kyle Wright from his rehab assignment Tuesday morning. Wright was schedule to start against the Reds that evening in his season debut. The team optioned lefty Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot.
Wright, 27, was behind this spring after receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder in January. He made one start for Gwinnett before returning to the Braves, bolstering a rotation that’s missed him and ace starter Max Fried (hamstring strain).
After a few seasons of mostly poor results – Wright had a 6.56 ERA in 21 career games entering 2022 – Wright broke out last season. He was MLB’s only 20-game winner, going 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA. He struck out 174 in 180-1/3 innings.
Dodd, meanwhile, had a tremendous spring that earned him a major-league opportunity. He excelled in his first outing, allowing one run over five innings during a win over the Cardinals in St. Louis. His second start had more growing pains: The Padres dismantled him, scoring seven runs off 10 hits in 4-1/3 innings. Dodd’s strike-throwing propensity, an approach that’s helped him reach this point, doomed him as his pitches weren’t nearly as crisp as his first appearance.
The first two starts were good learning experiences for Dodd, who will continue playing a role for the Braves over the lengthy major-league season.
Fried has been throwing off a mound but hasn’t started doing fielding tests yet. Michael Soroka, whose once-promising career has been stalled by multiple injuries – he’s undergone three Achilles surgeries since last pitching in MLB – made his second start for Gwinnett on Tuesday. Soroka is still building himself back, a process that requires patience and caution, but he could provide reinforcements at some point as well.
“Obviously, the big goal is to get back up there (to the Braves) and help that team,” Soroka said 10 days ago.
Trouble in scoring position
The Braves eked out a win Monday, but their problems with runners at second and third persisted. During their three-game skid over the weekend, they were 3-for-26 with runners in scoring position. They went 2-for-12 in that department Monday, making them 3-for-24 with runners in scoring position over their past two games. Still, they overcame a blown lead late to top the Reds on catcher Sean Murphy’s walk-off homer in the 10th — his first home run with the Braves.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC