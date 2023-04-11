Braves activate Kyle Wright, option Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett

Fried has been throwing off a mound but hasn’t started doing fielding tests yet. Michael Soroka, whose once-promising career has been stalled by multiple injuries – he’s undergone three Achilles surgeries since last pitching in MLB – made his second start for Gwinnett on Tuesday. Soroka is still building himself back, a process that requires patience and caution, but he could provide reinforcements at some point as well.

“Obviously, the big goal is to get back up there (to the Braves) and help that team,” Soroka said 10 days ago.

Trouble in scoring position

The Braves eked out a win Monday, but their problems with runners at second and third persisted. During their three-game skid over the weekend, they were 3-for-26 with runners in scoring position. They went 2-for-12 in that department Monday, making them 3-for-24 with runners in scoring position over their past two games. Still, they overcame a blown lead late to top the Reds on catcher Sean Murphy’s walk-off homer in the 10th — his first home run with the Braves.