Braves acquire utilityman Cavan Biggio as organizational depth

The Braves, depleted by injury, acquired utilityman Cavan Biggio from the Giants for cash considerations on Saturday night.

Biggio, 29, was on a minor-league deal so he could be traded after the deadline. He is not eligible for the Braves’ postseason roster if they qualify.

A six-year veteran and son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, the Braves added Biggio as organization depth. Whit Merrifield suffered a small fracture in his left foot and while he hopes to play as soon as next weekend, there’s a chance he’s unable to push through the pain.