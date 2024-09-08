Atlanta Braves

Braves acquire utilityman Cavan Biggio as organizational depth

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Cavan Biggio (6) in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Denver.

47 minutes ago

The Braves, depleted by injury, acquired utilityman Cavan Biggio from the Giants for cash considerations on Saturday night.

Biggio, 29, was on a minor-league deal so he could be traded after the deadline. He is not eligible for the Braves’ postseason roster if they qualify.

A six-year veteran and son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, the Braves added Biggio as organization depth. Whit Merrifield suffered a small fracture in his left foot and while he hopes to play as soon as next weekend, there’s a chance he’s unable to push through the pain.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies isn’t expected back until later this month, while third baseman Austin Riley probably won’t return unless the team is in the postseason. The Braves have started Luke Williams in Merrifield’s absence, with outfielders Eli White and, in a desperate case, Ramon Laureano as other possible second-base candidates.

The Braves’ options are limited in the infield, so adding Biggio is insurance. The Braves are his fourth organization this season following the Blue Jays, for whom he played from 2019 through 44 games of 2024, the Dodgers and the Giants.

The Dodgers released Biggio after he hit .192 with a .635 OPS over 30 games. That was a tick worse than his results with Toronto, where he hit .200 with a .614 OPS.

Overall, Biggio has slashed .225/.341/.379 in his career. He’s played first base, second, third, shortstop, left field and right field. He’s spent the majority of time at second.

