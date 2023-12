The Braves on Friday night acquired left-hander Ray Kerr, designated hitter and infielder Matt Carpenter and cash considerations from the Padres for minor-league outfielder Drew Campbell.

In 2022 and 2023, Kerr had a 5.06 ERA over 32 innings across 29 relief appearances in the majors.

Carpenter is a seasoned veteran who probably is in the final years of his career. Last season, he hit .176 for the Padres. He’s due $5.5 million in 2024.