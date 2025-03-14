Austin Riley exits Braves game after being hit in hand by pitch

After the ball tailed in and hit Riley in his right hand, he was in clear pain. He tried shaking it out as he began jogging to first base. An athletic trainer met him in the baseline before he reached the bag to quickly evaluate him.

Riley’s X-rays were negative. He was headed for a CT scan after those.

The Braves initially said Riley was removed “as a precaution” after getting hit in the hand. This is the team’s standard messaging for when a player is removed for something like this. We’ll have to wait for further updates after Riley undergoes testing.

Riley stayed in to run the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Allen replaced him at third base for the top of the second.

You hope Riley didn’t suffer another serious injury. The Braves have no reason to take any chances with anyone in spring training, so removing Riley was the obvious move. It doesn’t mean he fractured his hand.

But it is scary.

The situation oddly resembled the scene at Angel Stadium in August, when Riley was drilled in the hand by a fastball. The fracture, revealed by MRI, ended his season because it didn’t heal as quickly as he’d hoped.

The Braves and their fans are hoping Riley didn’t meet the same fate.

In the bottom of the second inning, Rutledge threw inside to Orlando Arcia and almost hit him. The crowd didn’t like it.

“You’re so bad!” one fan yelled.