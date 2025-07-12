Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

Yankees All-Star left-hander Max Fried left a start against the Chicago Cubs after a season-low three innings because of a a blister on his left index finger
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
36 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star left-hander Max Fried left Saturday's start against the Chicago Cubs after a season-low three innings because of a a blister on his left index finger.

Fried was on the injured list for blisters on his left index finger in 2018, ‘19, ’21 and '23.

Fried allowed nine of 18 batters to reach, giving up four runs — three earned — six hits and three walks. He threw just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes, falling behind with first-pitch balls to nine batters.

Fried entered 11-2 and his ERA rose from 2.27 to 2.43. New York trailed 4-0.

Nico Hoerner tripled leading off the game and scored on Kyle Tucker's groundout. Carsen Kelly and Ian Happ hit run-scoring singles in the third around Dansby Swanson's RBI grounder.

Ian Hamilton was given extra time to warm up when he entered to start the fourth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski reacts during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski is an NL All-Star after just 5 starts for the Brewers

Alonso and Nimmo power Mets to 12-6 win over skidding Yankees in Subway Series

Bellinger hits 3 2-run homers against former team, Yanks beat Cubs 11-0 for 5th win in row

The Latest

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Iga Swiatek, following her victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies' Singles Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales, presents Wimbledon winner's trophy to Swiatek, consoling words to Anisimova

17m ago

Trump announces 30% tariffs against EU, Mexico to begin Aug. 1, rattling major US trading partners

21m ago

Lawmakers visit 'Alligator Alcatraz,' but some wonder how much they'll get to see

26m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.