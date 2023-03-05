Ronald Acuña ready for WBC, Charlie Morton’s offseason, Ian Anderson’s response

At the WBC, Acuña will represent his country and family.

“My family will feel very proud, and the fans in Venezuela, because that’s what they’re looking for,” he said.

One benefit of the WBC: Players such as Acuña will face high-level pitching and high-pressure situations in meaningful games. In spring training, they’ll build up gradually but won’t always face top competition.

Venezuela is in the same group as the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Thus, Acuña should see a healthy amount of big-league pitching in the WBC.

“I’m going to face and play against a lot of superstars, so of course I’m gonna be ready for the season,” Acuña said.

Acuña said he’s connected with many of his Venezuelan teammates through a group chat on WhatsApp, which is used for messaging.

Venezuela will open the WBC against the Dominican Republic at 7 p.m. March 11. On March 12, Acuña and Rosario will face one another as Venezuela and Puerto Rico play.

“I think they’re gonna have fun,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Everybody I’ve talked to that’s done it, they’ve had a ball. So I think it’ll be good for them to go and hang out with the guys. They’ve got pretty good teams they’re playing for, and all the guys that get to be teammates now. I think it’ll be fun.”

In a 10-6 loss to the Yankees on Sunday at CoolToday Park, Acuña went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

After tearing his ACL in 2021 and undergoing surgery, Acuña wasn’t himself at all times in 2022. We saw glimpses of his five-tool talent, but he fought to shake off the rust and keep his knee feeling healthy.

He feels much better this year.

“One-hundred percent,” Acuña said.

Charlie Morton reaps benefits of a normal offseason

Unlike after the World Series, Morton experienced a normal offseason following the 2022 season. His offseason didn’t begin with surgery, and it didn’t include tons of rehab.

The benefits, Morton explained, come in what he gained: months of working out.

“For you to not do anything in the offseason and be able to keep pitching and stay somewhat healthy is, like, extremely hard to do,” Morton said. “The guys that don’t do anything, you kind of see it. If you look at the data, even just pitch speed data, you just see the decline and you see the injuries. You have to get in the gym. When you get in the offseason, you have to get in the gym, you have to build yourself back up, because as the season progresses, you’re pitching and you’re not working out as much. You’re not building yourself up in season. There’s no way to do it. I’m sure a couple of freaks are doing it, that are just physically extremely gifted at recovering.”

After a season, he said, players take a couple weeks off, then hit the gym for as hard as they can over the next two or three months. He couldn’t do this after fracturing his fibula in the World Series.

On Sunday, Morton allowed a run – on a homer – but never gave up another hit over 2 ⅔ innings. He struck out two batters and didn’t walk anyone.

After rough first outing, Ian Anderson responds

Ian Anderson understands.

He knows what’s at stake – the fifth spot in the rotation.

He knows that (as unfortunate as it may be) Michael Soroka’s hamstring injury was an opportunity to take the job and run with it.

“I think I put some pressure on myself going into the last (start),” Anderson said. “I saw the crack in the door, so to speak, but this camp is super competitive. There’s no doubt about that. Why would you not want to be on this team, when you got guys like (Matt) Olson and (Austin) Riley doing what they do? And Mike (Harris). It’s a fun team to be on, the competition’s high, and if you take a false step, that could be it. It’s just definitely a focus thing. Stay focused and keep working.”

After a rough first start, Anderson responded with a good 2 ⅓ innings versus the Yankees. A run crossed home plate, but it was unearned. Anderson struck out five batters and walked two.

He felt much better about this one.

“Last spring, I don’t think I even had a game close to (being) like today,” he said.

He can build on this going forward.

Braves face Carlos Rodón

After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees over the offseason, Carlos Rodón made his debut in pinstripes Sunday in North Port.

The Braves scored five runs off him. The lefty eventually departed in the third inning.

Snitker didn’t make much of it because it was an exhibition game.

“He’s in spring training working, throwing fastballs,” the manager said. “It’s his first time out. I’m sure he’s just trying to throw a ball over.”

In the first inning, Olson launched a two-run blast to continue his hot start to the spring. In the third inning, Olson drove in a run with a single before Riley hit a two-run bomb.

Michael Soroka’s next step

After his “short box” bullpen session, Soroka’s next step would be a regular bullpen session, Snitker said.

A short box bullpen is when a pitcher throws off a mound, but the catcher moves closer to the mound.

Soroka has dealt with a hamstring ailment that has jeopardized his availability for the opening-day roster. He entered camp as a candidate for the fifth starter job but may not be able to build up in time.

A couple more cuts

On Friday, the Braves reassigned catcher Tyler Tolve to minor-league camp.

On Sunday, they reassigned right-hander Yacksel Rios to minor-league camp. (Rios will pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the WBC).

Atlanta has 59 players in major-league camp after these moves.