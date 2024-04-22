Atlanta Braves

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, April 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Updated 31 minutes ago

Outfielder Ronald Acuña made history in the first inning of Monday’s 3-0 win over the Marlins, stealing his 190th career base to set a new Atlanta Braves record. Rafael Furcal previously held the record with 189 stolen bases.

Acuña wasn’t even aware he was on the verge of another record.

“I didn’t know I was on the brink, to be honest,” Acuña said. “Usually whenever I’m approaching a record, I feel like someone tells me or I see it online or whatever. This time I didn’t see it. But I think it’s better this way. It’s great. I broke it and I didn’t even know what happened.”

It was Acuña’s 10th steal of the season. He’s coming off a 73-steal campaign in 2023 in which he also hit 41 homers, the first 40-70 season in MLB history.

Herman Long (1890-1902) holds the all-time Braves franchise steals record with 434 stolen bases. Hank Aaron is the modern franchise record holder with 240.

Acuña is 10th in all-time franchise history. He’s now chasing Rabbit Maranville, who stole 194 bases.

“I just ask God to keep me healthy so I can keep playing well, hopefully keep breaking records, and most importantly, keep helping the team win.”

