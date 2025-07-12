Mariners' Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs in Seattle's 12-3 victory over Detroit on Friday night to move within one of Barry Bonds' 2001 major league record for homers before the All-Star break.

Raleigh hit a solo homer off former teammate Tyler Holton in the eighth to tie the American League record of 37 set by Reggie Jackson in 1969 and matched by Chris Davis in 2013.

“(Holton) and I are really good friends and I've caught a lot of his pitches,” said Raleigh, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter instead of at catcher. “I don't think that helped much, but I'm sure he's not very happy with me.”