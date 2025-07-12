Nation & World News
Mariners' Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs in Seattle’s 12-3 victory over Detroit on Friday night to move within one of Barry Bonds’ 2001 major league record for homers before the All-Star break
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs in Seattle's 12-3 victory over Detroit on Friday night to move within one of Barry Bonds' 2001 major league record for homers before the All-Star break.

Raleigh hit a solo homer off former teammate Tyler Holton in the eighth to tie the American League record of 37 set by Reggie Jackson in 1969 and matched by Chris Davis in 2013.

“(Holton) and I are really good friends and I've caught a lot of his pitches,” said Raleigh, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter instead of at catcher. “I don't think that helped much, but I'm sure he's not very happy with me.”

Raleigh hit a grand slam off Brant Hurter in the ninth.

“I didn't even know it was a record until just now,” Raleigh said. “I don't have words for it, I guess. I'm just very grateful and thankful.”

Seattle has two games left in Detroit before the break.

“Cal Raleigh ... this is just unbelievable,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "He's already set the AL record and now he's only one short of Barry. There are two games, so who knows?”

Raleigh hit 10 homers in March and April, 12 in May, 11 in June and has five in July.

“This is a very boring comment, but baseball is all about consistency,” Wilson said. “This hasn't been one hot streak, he's doing this month after month. That says everything.”

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh rounds first base after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh right, celebrates his grand slam with Donovan Solano (39) against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

