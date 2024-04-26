AJC’s MLB power rankings: Who’s trying to catch Braves at the top?

The Braves are baseball’s best team to this point. They’ve overcome numerous injuries and haven’t yet seen the best from their big bats (Matt Olson, Austin Riley). Max Fried’s shutout against the Marlins quelled some of those early-season concerns, though if Fried faced Miami every start, he’d be looking at Yoshinobu Yamamato money this offseason. Marcell Ozuna trailed only Mike Trout in home runs entering Friday. Chris Sale and Jarred Kelenic, the team’s offseason acquisitions, have fit snugly thus far.

A testament to this team’s lineup depth: The Braves had 28 homers entering Thursday, fifth in MLB. That’s despite only getting six combined from Olson, Riley and reigning MVP Ronald Acuña.

Explore Read for more about the Braves here

2. New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees bats have cooled a bit, though no one should panic like it’s 2023. We might be looking at a close Yankees-Orioles race this summer for the American League East title. The love affair between New York and Juan Soto has continued, and that’s sweet music to agent Scott Boras’ ears. It seems there could be a Yankees-Mets bidding war for Soto looming this winter, which would almost certainly mean historic cash headed his way.

3. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

The Guardians have 18 wins entering the weekend series at Truist Park; they’re 7-0 against the A’s. So sure, the record might be inflated, but this is a good team. Cleveland won’t mash like the Braves and Yankees, but it excels with small ball. The Guardians always have developed pitching. They’ve also always found success with unheralded individuals. This strong start could prove important given the Tigers look legitimate, the Royals have improved and the Twins, as usual, have dealt with injury issues.

4. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles lineup is sensational, perhaps the only one comparable, from a length standpoint, to the Braves. But top prospect Jackson Holliday started 2-for-34. That’s unfortunate, but it’s hardly damning. He’s only 20 and plenty of players, including Trout, didn’t find immediate success upon their debuts. Fortunately, the Orioles aren’t dependent on Holliday so he can work through his struggles. It’s been said here previously, but this team will need to add a starter by the trade deadline.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (+2)

The Phillies reeled off a seven-game win streak and have won eight of 10, so they’ve officially avoided the slow starts of their past. Now, it must be noted they were whupping the Rockies and White Sox, but you still have to win those games (even the Braves lost once to Chicago). Philadelphia has slipped against lesser opponents in recent years. This rotation is stellar. Zack Wheeler might be pitching the best out of every team’s ace, yet Ranger Suarez has been the Phillies’ best starter.

6 Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

There have been pitching injuries and the bottom of the lineup is a concern. Still, the Dodgers are viewed as favorites because of what they do have. Their bet on Tyler Glasnow looks tremendous to this point; he struck out 10 over eight scoreless against the then red-hot Mets. Like Sale with the Braves, the question is whether Glasnow can stay on the mound. The Dodgers’ offense was unable to break through against Patrick Corbin on Tuesday, an example of this team’s early problems. But then they scored 11 on Wednesday, led by rookie Andy Pages’ three-hit effort. They’ll figure the lineup out.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Brewers swept the Cardinals to help build a lead atop the NL Central. Maybe most impressive about this Brewers start: They’re 12-4 on the road. They’re getting contributions from surprising individuals; Gary Sanchez provided the late go-ahead homer Thursday. Another All-Star nod should be in former Brave William Contreras’ future. He’s hitting .365 with five homers in 96 at-bats through Thursday.

8. Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs keep losing players, most recently seeing Cody Bellinger hit the injured list. They’ve persisted, though, and look like a contender in the wide-open NL Central. The Dodgers traded Michael Busch because they didn’t have a spot for him and that might’ve been a rare miss on their part. He leads the Cubs with six homers. Old friend Dansby Swanson has started slow, which Braves fans know means he’ll catch fire any day now. When he gets going, and the team gets healthier, they might consistently place further up this list.

Of note: The Cubs have the best home record in MLB at 10-3, a win better than the Braves (9-3).

9. Kansas City Royals (-)

The Royals’ bullpen is looking better after a rough start. The fact that Kansas City is still among these rankings, even at this point, is mildly surprising. Folks will continue asking if this is sustainable, but regardless, like some of the other surprise clubs, we can say the Royals are unquestionably much improved. Starter Alec Marsh will miss time after taking a liner off the elbow, and that hurts; he had a 2.70 ERA in five starts. The Royals’ rotation has seemed the best in the AL Central, just better than Cleveland’s, and that counts for a lot when considering whether they can keep pace.

10. Seattle Mariners (NR)

The Mariners have started waking up. They’ve won three consecutive series to take a slight hold atop the AL West. Notably, they won a series in Texas this week, which is a big deal to our friends in the Pacific Northwest. They went 0-6 against the Rangers on the road last season, which doomed them as they barely missed the postseason. The starting pitching is, as expected, terrific. Julio Rodriguez’s homer drought is over. With the Rangers off to a mediocre start and the Astros a complete disaster, the Mariners have an opportunity in front of them. They haven’t won their division since 2001.