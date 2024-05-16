AJC’s MLB power rankings: Braves still chasing Phillies in NL East

The Phillies haven’t had everything go right. They’ve had injuries and underperformances. Yet they continue to win because they have baseball’s best rotation. They became the first team to 30 wins while cruising past the Mets.

2. New York Yankees (+2)

The Yankees leap the Orioles here after sweeping the previously hot Twins (mercy, the Yankees just own Minnesota, don’t they?). After tossing eight scoreless innings Thursday, Clarke Schmidt has a 2.49 ERA. He’s finally fulfilling his promise.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-)

Just as the Orioles were about to get swept, Adley Rutschman blasted a walk-off home run, and they salvaged the series finale against Toronto. The Orioles haven’t been swept in a three-game regular-season series since May 13-15, 2022, against Detroit – shortly before Rutschman debuted.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-2)

The Padres have played three series against the Dodgers and haven’t lost one (imagine if they played like that against everyone else?). The Dodgers rebounded by winning a series over the rival Giants, who are decimated by injuries. As the Padres head to Truist Park this weekend, the Dodgers remain the only team in the National League West with a winning record.

5. Atlanta Braves (-)

The Braves are 6-2 (entering Friday) since their 1-5 road trip. It’s hard to ask for a better bounce back. First baseman Matt Olson is starting to see some results, which was inevitable given his underlying numbers. Chris Sale continues to look like a legitimate Cy Young candidate, while Reynaldo Lopez remains the steadiest starter on the staff. We’ll commend Zack Short for doing a nice job in Austin Riley’s brief absence.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (NR)

The steady Brewers took three of four from St. Louis and won a series against Pittsburgh. The Cubs are dinged up and just lost a series in Atlanta, helping out Milwaukee. The Brewers just lost slugger Rhys Hoskins (hamstring), but they’ve already withstood some injuries thus far.

7. Seattle Mariners (NR)

The Mariners are back in pole position in the American League West after series wins against the Athletics and Royals. The next couple of weeks are going to be important: The Mariners embark on a 10-game eastern trip, beginning in Baltimore. Texas is right behind Seattle while the Astros – who’ve mostly been awful – still are only 5.5 games back Thursday.

8. Kansas City Royals (+1)

The Royals reportedly tried to acquire Luis Arraez from the Marlins before they shipped him to San Diego. Perhaps that’s a sign Kansas City will be more aggressive at the trade deadline if it maintains this pace. The Royals have been a surprise because of their pitching. They need some lineup upgrades to continue to progress.

9. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

When you lose three of four to the White Sox, you drop here. But the Guardians then took two of three from Texas and remain in first place, so they’ll be fine. Cleveland’s pitching depth continues to be tested; can it last the season? The Guardians are in a tight race with the Royals and the Twins are right behind.

10. Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs salvaged the finale in Atlanta, and they’ll see the Braves again this coming week. The lineup was down Dansby Swanson, but it sure feels like this team needs more juice. The bullpen likewise could benefit from external help; if the A’s are truly listening on flamethrower Mason Miller, one would think the Cubs are among the leading suitors with a strong farm and need.