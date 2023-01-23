AJC Braves Report podcast: What we learned from Braves Fest

Braves Fest, the team’s January fan event at Truist Park, is the first sign that baseball season is around the corner.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black bring you the highlights of all the interviews that took place Saturday.
Our team will look at why the team continues to feel confident about defending its National League East title. Plus, we will discuss what the candidates for left field, shortstop and the rotation are saying about the upcoming spring-training competition.
You’ll hear from manager Brian Snitker, GM Alex Anthopoulos, Vaughn Grissom, Spencer Strider, Mike Soroka and more.
We will also answer your questions in the Ask Justin segment.
