Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox

When the Braves signed Jordan Luplow in December, you could probably have read between the lines on what it meant for Adam Duvall’s future.
Duvall is now officially a former Brave.
Duvall and the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With performance bonuses, Duvall could make as much as $10 million.
Boston might offer Duvall a better opportunity than the Braves, especially because it seems like there’s a chance he could be the everyday center fielder. With Trevor Story out after undergoing a procedure for his right elbow, Kiké Hernandez might be the starting shortstop, which could mean Duvall is the starting center fielder.
Duvall made $9,275,000 in 2022 after a season in which he hit 38 home runs and led the NL with 113 RBIs. Despite coming off a season that ended because of wrist surgery, he could still top that salary in 2023 if he hits the performance bonuses.
Over parts of five different seasons, Duvall hit .224 with a .749 OPS for Atlanta. His best moment might have come in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series, when he blasted a grand slam that shook Truist Park.
Duvall, who primarily played center field and left field for the Braves, underwent season-ending wrist surgery last summer. Before it, he had posted only a .677 OPS, though he had hit 12 homers.
But the surgery effectively ended Duvall’s tenure with the Braves. He hadn’t performed well at the plate to that point, but he had a couple promising stretches. His bat could’ve been a boost for the Braves down the stretch.
Duvall played for the Braves in 2018-20. He then signed with Miami for the 2021 season, until the Braves traded for him at the deadline.
It looks like Eddie Rosario and Luplow will battle for the Braves’ starting left field job, though the two could end up platooning. Atlanta still has Marcell Ozuna, but his defensive limitations probably make him better suited to be the designated hitter.
