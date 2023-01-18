Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox

Over parts of five different seasons, Duvall hit .224 with a .749 OPS for Atlanta. His best moment might have come in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series, when he blasted a grand slam that shook Truist Park.

Duvall, who primarily played center field and left field for the Braves, underwent season-ending wrist surgery last summer. Before it, he had posted only a .677 OPS, though he had hit 12 homers.

But the surgery effectively ended Duvall’s tenure with the Braves. He hadn’t performed well at the plate to that point, but he had a couple promising stretches. His bat could’ve been a boost for the Braves down the stretch.

Duvall played for the Braves in 2018-20. He then signed with Miami for the 2021 season, until the Braves traded for him at the deadline.

It looks like Eddie Rosario and Luplow will battle for the Braves’ starting left field job, though the two could end up platooning. Atlanta still has Marcell Ozuna, but his defensive limitations probably make him better suited to be the designated hitter.