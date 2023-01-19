Braves fans can audition live for team’s open PA announcer job at Braves Fest

ajc logo
Saturday’s Braves Fest will include many exciting activities for those in attendance.

One will be particularly interesting: The Braves, who are in search of a new public address announcer, will allow Braves Fest guests to audition live before submissions close Sunday.

The Braves will set up an interactive booth on the lower-level concourse inside Truist Park for fans to read a script and hear their voice through the loudspeakers.

In a release, the Braves said they have received over 135 online submissions from people who want to be the next “Voice of the Braves.”

Here’s the other interesting part for fans: Braves fans will be able to vote for their favorite PA announcer finalists from Feb. 17-20 on the club’s social channels.

The Braves said they will announce their new PA announcer ahead of the 2023 season.

Last summer, Casey Motter, the Braves’ longtime PA announcer, died at age 53.

Saturday’s Braves Fest will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event, which is free to attend, will feature player photos, baseball clinics, Q&As, live entertainment, panel discussions with players and coaches, and more.

Fans attending Braves Fest can park in the Red Deck, Purple Deck, Green Deck, Delta Deck or Lot 29 free of charge. A-List members can park for free in the Silver Deck if they present their digital A-List membership card upon arrival.

Parking will be free for all hours of the event and up until 7 p.m.

The coaches and players expected to make appearances are listed below:

Ronald Acuña

Seth Elledge

A.J. Minter

Spencer Strider

Ozzie Albies

Vaughn Grissom

Charlie Morton

Michael Tonkin

Kolby Allard

Michael Harris

Sean Murphy

Chadwick Tromp

Nick Anderson

Sam Hilliard

Matt Olson

Darius Vines

Ian Anderson

Joe Jimenez

Austin Riley

Eli White

Jesse Chavez

Dylan Lee

Eddie Rosario

Kyle Wright

Travis d’Arnaud

Lucas Luetge

Michael Soroka

Huascar Ynoa

Bryce Elder

Tyler Matzek

Jackson Stephens

Brian Snitker

Rick Kranitz

Ron Washington

Sal Fasano

Bobby Magallanes

Walt Weiss

Drew French

Kevin Seitzer

Eric Young

