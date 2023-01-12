BreakingNews
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
Braves set dates for pitchers and catchers to report, first workouts

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After a long offseason, the light is at the end of the tunnel.

We now know the Braves’ report dates, as well as the dates of their first workouts, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

Something to note: We don’t yet know which Braves players will participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Pitchers and catchers who are participating in the WBC will report to their specific MLB camps Feb. 13. Non-WBC Braves pitchers and catchers will report to camp Feb. 15, and their first workout will be Feb. 16.

WBC position players must report to camp by Feb. 16. Non-WBC Braves position players report Feb. 20, with the club’s first full-squad workout coming Feb. 21.

These dates are subject to change.

The Braves open their Grapefruit League schedule Feb. 25, when they host the Red Sox in North Port.

The Braves enter 2023 coming off a 101-win season in which they captured a fifth consecutive National League East crown. They currently hold baseball’s longest active streak of division titles.

The team lost shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency, but traded for catcher Sean Murphy – and later extended his contract. The Braves also fortified their bullpen.

The shortstop position, with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia as the top starter candidates, will be a storyline. So, too, will the battle for left field, which could be between Eddie Rosario and Jordan Luplow. We’ll also see if anyone separates himself during the competition for the fifth-starter job.

The Braves, who were upset by the Phillies in the National League Division Series, felt their 2022 season ended prematurely.

Now they aren’t far away from taking the field again.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

