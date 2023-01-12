Braves set dates for pitchers and catchers to report, first workouts

These dates are subject to change.

The Braves open their Grapefruit League schedule Feb. 25, when they host the Red Sox in North Port.

The Braves enter 2023 coming off a 101-win season in which they captured a fifth consecutive National League East crown. They currently hold baseball’s longest active streak of division titles.

The team lost shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency, but traded for catcher Sean Murphy – and later extended his contract. The Braves also fortified their bullpen.

The shortstop position, with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia as the top starter candidates, will be a storyline. So, too, will the battle for left field, which could be between Eddie Rosario and Jordan Luplow. We’ll also see if anyone separates himself during the competition for the fifth-starter job.

The Braves, who were upset by the Phillies in the National League Division Series, felt their 2022 season ended prematurely.

Now they aren’t far away from taking the field again.