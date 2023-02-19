X
Dark Mode Toggle

AJC Braves Report podcast: Soroka’s setback and Fried talks contract

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Is it time to start worrying about Michael Soroka already?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black are on the road from the Braves spring training complex in North Port, Florida.

Our crew will discuss what to make of Soroka’s hamstring issues and what Max Fried thinks about his arbitration case.

Plus, you’ll hear from the Braves’ top pitching prospect and the backup catcher who is getting ready for what might be the biggest week of his career.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Year 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Poor defense in loss sends Georgia State into Sun Belt cellar
10h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ John Collins has entered concussion protocol
13h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
8h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kirby Yates: ‘I do believe that I can still go out there and be elite’
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Year 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson
15h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates: ‘I do believe that I can still go out there and be elite’
16h ago
Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top