AJC Braves Report podcast: Soroka’s setback and Fried talks contract

Is it time to start worrying about Michael Soroka already?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black are on the road from the Braves spring training complex in North Port, Florida.
Our crew will discuss what to make of Soroka’s hamstring issues and what Max Fried thinks about his arbitration case.
Plus, you’ll hear from the Braves’ top pitching prospect and the backup catcher who is getting ready for what might be the biggest week of his career.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com