AJC Braves Report podcast: Rotation update and a chat with Kyle Wright

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano talks about Ian Anderson’s debut as he tries to win a spot in the rotation.

You’ll hear updates on the status of both Michael Soroka and Charlie Morton, plus insight on how Kirby Yates and Nick Anderson are trying overcome injuries and return to their elite form in the bullpen.

Finally, you’ll hear Justin’s clubhouse conversation with Kyle Wright about the health of his shoulder, the adjustments he is making to his fastball, and how he plans to repeat his breakthrough season.

