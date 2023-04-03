AJC Braves Report: Braves take opening series in DC

Despite losing the series finale Sunday against the Nationals, the Braves showed what they are capable of in the first series of the 2023 season.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into Atlanta’s performance this weekend against Washington. Our crew will discuss what went wrong for Jared Shuster in his big-league debut and how the rookie was able to get back on track.
We will also look at Spencer Strider’s first start and if he can step up and lead the staff with Max Fried injured. Justin will explain why he believes Matt Olson’s hot start is for real.
