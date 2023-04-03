X

AJC Braves Report: Braves take opening series in DC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago

Despite losing the series finale Sunday against the Nationals, the Braves showed what they are capable of in the first series of the 2023 season.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into Atlanta’s performance this weekend against Washington. Our crew will discuss what went wrong for Jared Shuster in his big-league debut and how the rookie was able to get back on track.

We will also look at Spencer Strider’s first start and if he can step up and lead the staff with Max Fried injured. Justin will explain why he believes Matt Olson’s hot start is for real.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals

‘Mom is watching’: How Braves pitcher Jared Shuster overcame adversity and honors late mother

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need

Matt Olson, Braves’ high-powered offense rout Nationals

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list

Braden Shewmake smashes walk-off homer in Gwinnett season opener

