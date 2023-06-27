X

After electing free agency, Charlie Culberson re-signs with Braves on minors deal

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Charlie Culberson is back in the Braves organization.

The club signed Culberson to a minor-league deal, according to the transactions log on the team’s website.

On Sunday, Culberson elected free agency instead of accepting the outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers.

He found his way back to the Braves.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Culberson lives in Marietta, so this is a good situation for him. Braves manager Brian Snitker on Monday saw Culberson in the clubhouse. Culberson was grabbing his stuff. The two talked for the first time since before the Braves departed for Philadelphia.

“I think he’s getting to see some things – his son play – that a lot of us miss, so that’s great that he can do that, continue his career living at home,” Snitker said. “That’s awesome for him. He’s another one that everybody thinks the world of, loves because of the person. I’m glad he decided to come back.”

On June 18, the Braves designated Culberson for assignment to bring up catcher Chadwick Tromp. They needed Tromp because Sean Murphy tweaked his hamstring the day before, but didn’t go on the injured list. Thus, the Braves wanted a healthy backup catcher.

They still have three catchers on the roster. Murphy was in the lineup Tuesday as the Braves’ catcher, and Snitker said the team hoped Murphy’s start would prove he’s fully healthy. If it does, the Braves probably will make a move to get a utility infielder back on the roster.

It could be Culberson, but if the Braves go with Luke Williams, who is on the 40-man roster, they wouldn’t need to do a 40-man move. They simply could option Tromp and recall Williams.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

DEVELOPING: SUV plunges into sinkhole on busy Midtown Atlanta road38m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar testifies why it should get Augusta hospitals; public responds
2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives
2h ago

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

WATCH: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at deputy during wild chase, police say
1h ago

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

WATCH: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at deputy during wild chase, police say
1h ago

Credit: AP

LISTEN: In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Nation: Inside the numbers of Marcell Ozuna’s hot streak
12h ago
Late power surge pushes Braves past Twins
18h ago
Braves option AJ Smith-Shawver, Michael Soroka could return
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top