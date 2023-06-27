After electing free agency, Charlie Culberson re-signs with Braves on minors deal

Charlie Culberson is back in the Braves organization.

The club signed Culberson to a minor-league deal, according to the transactions log on the team’s website.

On Sunday, Culberson elected free agency instead of accepting the outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers.

He found his way back to the Braves.

Culberson lives in Marietta, so this is a good situation for him. Braves manager Brian Snitker on Monday saw Culberson in the clubhouse. Culberson was grabbing his stuff. The two talked for the first time since before the Braves departed for Philadelphia.

“I think he’s getting to see some things – his son play – that a lot of us miss, so that’s great that he can do that, continue his career living at home,” Snitker said. “That’s awesome for him. He’s another one that everybody thinks the world of, loves because of the person. I’m glad he decided to come back.”

On June 18, the Braves designated Culberson for assignment to bring up catcher Chadwick Tromp. They needed Tromp because Sean Murphy tweaked his hamstring the day before, but didn’t go on the injured list. Thus, the Braves wanted a healthy backup catcher.

They still have three catchers on the roster. Murphy was in the lineup Tuesday as the Braves’ catcher, and Snitker said the team hoped Murphy’s start would prove he’s fully healthy. If it does, the Braves probably will make a move to get a utility infielder back on the roster.

It could be Culberson, but if the Braves go with Luke Williams, who is on the 40-man roster, they wouldn’t need to do a 40-man move. They simply could option Tromp and recall Williams.