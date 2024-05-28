Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic become everyday outfielders with Ronald Acuña Jr. out

Duvall, who hit his fifth home run of the season Monday, added: “I just show up ready to play and wherever they put me, that’s where I go play, and I’ll try to impact the game.”

In Kelenic’s case, the Braves initially planned to use him as their everyday left fielder before they signed Duvall midway through spring training this year. The team took on roughly $17 million in salary during a series of trades that landed them Kelenic in the winter, and they felt they could maximize the former top prospect’s ability.

Kelenic has had an up-and-down season thus far, starting hot before hitting a wall. He did have a five-game hitting streak – including a three-hit game Sunday – before going hitless Monday. Manager Brian Snitker said he feels Kelenic is well-positioned to assume a larger role.

“I even told Jarred in spring training that our original plan was to play him against everybody, but we didn’t have Adam Duvall then, either,” Snitker said. “That changed it. I think it was good for him to have that little break and not get beat over the head day in and day out with it. Right now, where he’s at and the progress he’s made, if this has got to happen, I think it’s a good time for him to be in there every day.”

Kelenic will have to prove himself against southpaws. He’s hit .188 in 277 at-bats against lefties in his career, including 1-for-7 this season.

Duvall has played a part in the Braves’ past success, so there’s a level of comfort and familiarity with him. He was key member of the 2020 club that came within one game of the National League pennant (though Duvall was injured in the NL Championship Series) and he contributed to the team’s second-half surge in 2021 that culminated with a championship.

Snitker feels Kelenic is best suited for Truist Park’s larger left field, which is why he’ll stick in that spot. “It’s a bigger left field and Jarred’s range, his arm, all that, I think he’s more fit for that,” Snitker said. “There’s less ground to cover in right field. I think the way we position guys, it’ll fit Adam.”

Of course, all of this should be considered on a trial basis. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos famously remade his outfield in 2021 after Acuña’s injury, and his savvy track record indicates he could do it again if deemed necessary. The Braves have been one of baseball’s more aggressive clubs at the trade deadline under Anthopoulos, who has sometimes attacked needs (such as the 2021 outfield and 2019 bullpen) with multiple additions.

The Braves are trusting Kelenic and Duvall because they are their best current options. Corner outfielders typically are the easiest players to acquire at the trade deadline in July, so if either player is slumping, that could prompt action from a club that still has World Series aspirations despite losing the preseason MVP favorite (Acuña) and Cy Young favorite (Spencer Strider). The Braves entered Tuesday six games behind the Phillies in the NL East as they seek their seventh consecutive division title.

“(Kelenic) is in a good spot,” Snitker said. “I think he’s ready to take that next step. Adam, I feel really good about having him. Before he got hurt last year, he was having a really, really good year. We’re fortunate we were able to sign him in the spring and get him in the mix.”

It’s up to Kelenic and Duvall to keep these roles. And they’ll have ample opportunity to prove themselves.