Adam Duvall back for third stint with Braves

The Braves signed outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year contract Thursday, marking the third time that the veteran outfielder will suit up for the franchise.

Duvall played 131 games with the Braves from 2018-20 and 141 games in 2021-22. He was a member of the 2021 championship squad and had two homers (including a grand slam) and six RBI in the World Series against Houston.

Duvall, 35, played the 2023 season with Boston and batted .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 92 games, compiling 1.6 bWAR. He earned a pair of AL Player of the Week awards, first in the opening week of the season and again in August. Among players with at least 300 at-bats last season, his rate of 15.24 at-bats per home run ranked eighth in the American League.