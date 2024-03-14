BreakingNews
Fulton judge refuses to relax Harrison Floyd’s bond
Atlanta Braves

Adam Duvall back for third stint with Braves

10/31/21 - Atlanta - Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall celebrates a grand slam home run to put the Braves up 4-0 during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park, Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

10/31/21 - Atlanta - Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall celebrates a grand slam home run to put the Braves up 4-0 during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park, Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

The Braves signed outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year contract Thursday, marking the third time that the veteran outfielder will suit up for the franchise.

ExploreBraves rewind: Relive Duvall's World Series slam vs. Astros

Duvall played 131 games with the Braves from 2018-20 and 141 games in 2021-22. He was a member of the 2021 championship squad and had two homers (including a grand slam) and six RBI in the World Series against Houston.

Duvall, 35, played the 2023 season with Boston and batted .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 92 games, compiling 1.6 bWAR. He earned a pair of AL Player of the Week awards, first in the opening week of the season and again in August. Among players with at least 300 at-bats last season, his rate of 15.24 at-bats per home run ranked eighth in the American League.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 20245h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge refuses to relax Harrison Floyd’s bond
14m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts lead judge to rule autopsy doctor liable in decapitated baby case
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed woman in S.C., drove body back to DeKalb, police say
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed woman in S.C., drove body back to DeKalb, police say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Texas ruling could have implications for Atlanta minority businesses
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers
3h ago
Kelly Crull won’t return as Braves field reporter in 2024
3h ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves’ lineup Thursday
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
5h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
22
D
5
H
42
M
2
S
Home Opener