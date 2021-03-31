Aaron, Niekro numbers will be on Braves caps this season

The Braves will pay tribute to Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro each time the team takes the field this season, wearing caps embroidered with the uniform numbers of the two Hall of Famers — 44 and 35, respectively.
The caps with those numbers on the back will be worn for home and road games, the Braves said.
The Braves also will honor Aaron by having his iconic No. 44 painted on the field at Truist Park throughout the season.
At the home opener April 9, a pregame ceremony, including a bagpipe tribute, will honor Aaron, Niekro, longtime Braves broadcaster Don Sutton and former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay.
Aaron died on Jan. 22, Sutton on Jan. 18, Niekro on Dec. 26 and Bartholomay on March 25, 2020.
The Braves this season will mark the franchise’s 150 years in baseball by wearing a commemorative patch of the 150th anniversary logo on one sleeve of their jerseys and a complementary patch on their caps. The franchise was founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, a member of the National Association of Professional Baseball Players, the forerunner of the National League.
Also, the Braves will wear a 2021 All-Star game logo patch on the other sleeve of their jerseys this season. The All-Star game is scheduled to be played at Truist Park on July 13.