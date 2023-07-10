A ‘chance’ for an all-Braves infield at All-Star Game

SEATTLE – Just imagine, the National League All-Star team could field six Braves at once. It could have Sean Murphy catching, Matt Olson at first base, Ozzie Albies at second, Austin Riley at third, Orlando Arcia at shortstop and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield.

Such a moment would be a nod to the Braves’ dominance this season. They’re 60-29, comfortably holding MLB’s best record. Even with all-stars Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder unable to pitch, the Braves could still take over field if the above scenario came to fruition. In fact, their entire infield could play an inning together.

That’ll be up to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who’s overseeing the NL. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Thomson Monday about the possibility of fielding six Braves. He said there’s a “chance” you’ll see an all-Braves infield.

“They’ve got a great club,” Thomson said. “They’ve put up some really good offensive numbers. They’ve all earned that right to be on this team. I’m really looking forward to meeting them, all of the clubhouse. It’s really an honor to be managing this group.”

Acuña, Murphy and Arcia will start Tuesday’s All-Star Game as determined by fan voting. Acuña was MLB’s leading vote getter, earning his fourth All-Star start. The other Braves are reserves who will enter as the game progresses.

Acuña will lead off for the NL. Murphy will hit seventh and Arcia will hit ninth.

Former Braves first baseman and MVP Freddie Freeman, now with the Dodgers, is starting at first base and hitting second behind Acuña. Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, now with the Cubs, is an all-star but won’t play due to injury. The Braves’ 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, a Marlins slugger, is also a reserve.

The All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. The Braves’ eight All-Stars is a franchise record, surpassing their seven representatives in 2003 and 1997.