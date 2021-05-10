ajc logo
300-plus fans got COVID-19 vaccine shots at Braves games

Braves fan Emily McCormick of Johns Creek reacts as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Truist Park on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Braves fan Emily McCormick of Johns Creek reacts as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Truist Park on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves | 21 minutes ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Slightly more than 300 fans received COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Braves’ games Friday and Saturday nights, according to the team.

The Braves, in partnership with Emory Healthcare, offered the free shots inside Truist Park before and during the games.

“We were pleased to offer vaccines to our fans and gauge the interest during this test run,” Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall said in an email Monday. “We are working on additional offerings … details to be announced at a later date.”

Fans who got the shots at the Friday and Saturday games received, as an incentive, two free tickets to a future Braves game.

