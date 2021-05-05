Braves will offer COVID-19 vaccine shots at games Friday and Saturday

The Braves might offer COVID-19 vaccines at other games as well, Schiller said. “We’re hopeful at the next round of this you can show up and get a free ticket if you get a vaccine,” he said. But for Friday and Saturday, only fans who already have bought tickets will be able to enter the stadium.

“We are beginning as a bit of a test to see how many fans might want to do this, and we will look to revise it and expand it based upon the success,” Schiller said.

Fans with tickets to the Friday and Saturday games can sign up in advance for a vaccine at braves.com/gamevaccine. Signups will begin Thursday. Or fans in attendance at the games can “walk up” for shots “as long as we have supply,” Schiller said.