Braves will offer COVID-19 vaccine shots at games Friday and Saturday

Fans attending the Braves’ games at Truist Park on Friday and Saturday will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine inside the stadium.
Braves CEO Derek Schiller said the team, in partnership with Emory Healthcare, will offer vaccine shots before and during the games against Philadelphia. “As an incentive,” he said, fans who get the vaccine at those games will receive two free tickets to a future Braves game.
The free shots will be available to ticketed and unvaccinated fans at the stadium’s Konica Minolta Conference Center, located above right field, Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. as long as a “limited supply” lasts.
The games, which will mark Truist Park’s return to 100% seating capacity, begin at 7:20 p.m. both days.
The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine and the first dose of the Pfizer two-shot vaccine will be offered, the Braves said. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to fans ages 16 and up, the J&J vaccine to ages 18 and up.
The Braves might offer COVID-19 vaccines at other games as well, Schiller said. “We’re hopeful at the next round of this you can show up and get a free ticket if you get a vaccine,” he said. But for Friday and Saturday, only fans who already have bought tickets will be able to enter the stadium.
“We are beginning as a bit of a test to see how many fans might want to do this, and we will look to revise it and expand it based upon the success,” Schiller said.
Fans with tickets to the Friday and Saturday games can sign up in advance for a vaccine at braves.com/gamevaccine. Signups will begin Thursday. Or fans in attendance at the games can “walk up” for shots “as long as we have supply,” Schiller said.