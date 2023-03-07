X
Dark Mode Toggle

Twenty-two gems for Michael Harris’ 22nd birthday

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
54 minutes ago

Braves fans, No. 23 will turn 22 on March 7.

Outfielder Michael Harris, who wears jersey number 23 and was the youngest player in the majors last season, celebrates his 22nd birthday Tuesday. In recognition of his big day, here are 22 stories looking back – and looking ahead – at Harris’ journey.

ExploreChipper Jones on Michael Harris: ‘He’s a superstar – no ifs, ands or buts about it’

- Michael Harris has always turned heads (March 6, 2022)

- Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for major-league debut (May 28, 2022)

- Michael Harris impresses in major-league debut (May 28, 2022)

- Photos: Michael Harris’ major-league debut (May 28, 2022)

ExploreA day in the spring training life of Michael Harris

- Three dates that led to the Braves drafting Michael Harris (June 9, 2022)

- Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run (June 14, 2022)

- Michael Harris named NL rookie of the month for June (July 2, 2022)

- Michael Harris named NL rookie of the month for August (Sept. 2, 2022)

ExploreBraves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension

- ‘Life moves fast’: Harris happy to be at home for a long time (Aug. 17, 2022)

- Braves’ 21-year-olds Harris, Grissom key game-winning rally (Aug. 12, 2022)

- Rookie impact: Braves’ Harris, Mariners’ Rodriguez share common bond (Sept. 10, 2022)

- Michael Harris making an impact on the base paths (Sept. 28, 2022)

ExplorePhotos: A look at Michael Harris' magical season

- Harris wins again: NL rookie of the month for September (Oct. 3, 2022)

- Michael Harris named 2022 NL rookie of the year (Nov. 14, 2022)

- Henry County schools to celebrate Michael Harris (Feb. 3, 2023)

- Busy offseason includes jersey exchange with Hawks star Murray (Feb. 15, 2023)

ExploreCunningham: Michael Harris says he can top debut season. I believe him

- Harris on last-season’s early postseason exit: ‘It just fuels me for this season’ (Jan. 21, 2023)

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ draft status improves with Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UGA: Could be ‘several months’ before Stegeman Coliseum reopens
5h ago

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023
9h ago

Credit: Zach Blostein 247 Sports

All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
6h ago

Credit: Zach Blostein 247 Sports

All-state football player charged in Valdosta shooting
6h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Bearing loss, Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant soars
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023
9h ago
Braves to stop selling 2023 season tickets by March 17
13h ago
A day in the life: Inside typical spring training day for Braves’ Michael Harris II
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
6h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
7h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
countdown background
30
D
19
H
50
M
44
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top