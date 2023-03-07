Twenty-two gems for Michael Harris’ 22nd birthday

Braves fans, No. 23 will turn 22 on March 7.
Outfielder Michael Harris, who wears jersey number 23 and was the youngest player in the majors last season, celebrates his 22nd birthday Tuesday. In recognition of his big day, here are 22 stories looking back – and looking ahead – at Harris’ journey.
- Photos: Michael Harris’ major-league debut (May 28, 2022)
- Three dates that led to the Braves drafting Michael Harris (June 9, 2022)
- Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run (June 14, 2022)
- Michael Harris named NL rookie of the month for June (July 2, 2022)
- Michael Harris named NL rookie of the month for August (Sept. 2, 2022)
- ‘Life moves fast’: Harris happy to be at home for a long time (Aug. 17, 2022)
- Braves’ 21-year-olds Harris, Grissom key game-winning rally (Aug. 12, 2022)
- Rookie impact: Braves’ Harris, Mariners’ Rodriguez share common bond (Sept. 10, 2022)
- Michael Harris making an impact on the base paths (Sept. 28, 2022)
- Harris wins again: NL rookie of the month for September (Oct. 3, 2022)
- Michael Harris named 2022 NL rookie of the year (Nov. 14, 2022)
- Henry County schools to celebrate Michael Harris (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Busy offseason includes jersey exchange with Hawks star Murray (Feb. 15, 2023)
- Harris on last-season’s early postseason exit: ‘It just fuels me for this season’ (Jan. 21, 2023)
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports