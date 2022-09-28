‘It’s a lot that goes into it’: Michael Harris making an impact on the base paths

When Harris is at first base, he evaluates a pitcher’s move. Is it fast? Is it slow? He also thinks about what the pitcher will throw to a hitter in a specific situation. Pregame studying and in-game instincts are crucial.

“You can go over it in pregame, but unless you’re on the field, sometimes that stuff just doesn’t look the same as it does on camera,” Harris said. “It’s just doing your work before the game and then just being mentally focused during the game and even in the dugout, seeing his move against other guys on base before you even get a chance to get on base.”

Eric Young Sr., the Braves’ first base coach, also helps. Young has a stopwatch and times a pitcher to see how long it takes from the time he comes up and begins to throw a pitch to when the ball hits the catcher’s mitt. Young also gets the signs to steal a base from third base coach Ron Washington, in case Harris doesn’t catch them.

A lot goes into it.

Then again, Harris is a terrific athlete. He’s always been able to steal bases.

“I’ve always been one of the quicker guys on the field,” Harris said. “I don’t really like to force, but in the right situation, I try to take the base when I can. It’s pretty much been a part of me my whole life.”

Harris is a five-tool center fielder who has done it all for the Braves this season. He has turned heads, whether it’s with his bat, glove or legs.

“Everything he’s done has been impressive,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The entire game, everything he’s done and what he’s meant to our club. I don’t know if we’d be where we’re at right now without him, quite honestly. It’s been really big what he’s meant for this team.”

Added Harris: “That’s just what I came into the year wanting to do. Whether I was in the minors or up here, just make an impact wherever I am. Baserunning, hitting, defensively, I just always want to make an impact to help us win, and I feel like I’ve been doing that, so I’m really proud of myself.”