Braves’ Michael Harris named National League Rookie of the Month for June

Harris had a .327 batting average over the first 31 games of his career, the highest mark by a Braves hitter through 31 career contests since Jose Constanza (.337) in 2011. Harris notched an eight-game hitting streak during the Braves’ 14-game win streak, and at the time that was the longest active hitting streak by a rookie. Harris was the Braves’ first rookie to put together a hitting streak of at least eight games since Ronald Acuña in August 2018.

Harris has completely changed the Braves. He gives them a terrific defensive center fielder, which has strengthened their outfield defense. As the lineup’s No. 9 hitter, he has posted a .344 on-base percentage and has been a catalyst for the club. He has all five tools and has displayed them throughout his first month-plus in the majors.