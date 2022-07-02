Braves’ Michael Harris named National League Rookie of the Month for June

CINCINNATI – In late May, the Braves called up top prospect Michael Harris because they thought he was ready to contribute.
He has exceeded expectations, with the latest example coming on Saturday: Harris was named the National League Rookie of the Month for June.
The 21-year-old Harris, a Stockbridge High alum who grew up a Braves fan, hit .347 with a .946 OPS over 27 games in June. He hit two doubles, two triples and four homers, and drove in 16 runs. He stole four bases and scored 18 runs.
Harris had a .327 batting average over the first 31 games of his career, the highest mark by a Braves hitter through 31 career contests since Jose Constanza (.337) in 2011. Harris notched an eight-game hitting streak during the Braves’ 14-game win streak, and at the time that was the longest active hitting streak by a rookie. Harris was the Braves’ first rookie to put together a hitting streak of at least eight games since Ronald Acuña in August 2018.
Harris has completely changed the Braves. He gives them a terrific defensive center fielder, which has strengthened their outfield defense. As the lineup’s No. 9 hitter, he has posted a .344 on-base percentage and has been a catalyst for the club. He has all five tools and has displayed them throughout his first month-plus in the majors.
The others who received votes for NL Rookie of the Month for June were: Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski, Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, Cardinals outfielder Juan Yepez, Diamondbacks second baseman Jake Hager, Cubs shortstop Christopher Morel and Cubs pitcher Scott Effross.
