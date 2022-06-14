‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run

Instead of giving him the silent treatment, as is often the case when someone hits his first career home run, the rest of the Braves greeted Harris and congratulated him. Soon, Braves fans made themselves known behind the visiting dugout.

Michael! Michael! Michael!

Then, Harris exited the dugout for the curtain call, which drew more cheers from the Braves faithful at Nationals Park.

“It was a great moment,” Harris said. “I didn’t expect it to be here, but getting it out of the way was a good feeling.”

After Harris hit the home run, which landed in the Braves’ bullpen, Dansby Swanson joked and told him: “Anybody can hit one.”

To that, Harris said: “Hopefully I can do it more than once and live up with that. I’m just going to go out there and be me, and if it happens, it happens.”

All game, Harris said, a fan in center field heckled him. “Twenty-three, you suck!” the fan continued shouting. This made the home run even sweeter.

“I just held it in,” Harris said, “and did what I did.”

Over 58 at-bats through Monday, Harris is hitting .293 with a .783 OPS. He has collected his first career hit, RBI, triple and home run. He already has five doubles. On defense, Harris has made several incredible catches. He possesses jaw-dropping range and athleticism.

He has strengthened the Braves’ batting order and their outfield defense. He is a potential five-tool player at this level, someone who could be in the club’s outfield for a long, long time.

“He’s a tremendous talent,” Swanson said. “He’s such a joy to be around. He’s a great teammate, great kid. He soaks up a lot of things and goes out and competes every night. Obviously he’s been such a huge boost.”

Harris has his home run ball. He plans to put it with the rest of his special mementos: The baseballs from his first hit, first RBI and first triple, as well as his jersey from his debut.

“Eventually when I get my house,” he said, “I’ll have it hanging up in my mancave or something.”