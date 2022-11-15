Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year

Now he is one of the city’s sports icons. His star should only continue to rise from here.

Harris hit .297 with an .853 OPS during his wonderful season. He blasted 19 home runs and drove in 64 runs. He stole 20 bases. He also played elite defense in center field, making one jaw-dropping play after another.

Among NL rookies with enough at-bats to qualify, Harris ranked first in batting average, OPS, doubles, home runs and RBIs. He finished second in stolen bases. Harris displayed all five tools daily, which could have pushed him ahead of Strider – who could only pitch every fifth day once he entered the starting rotation – in voters’ eyes.

Everything Harris brought to the Braves – the tools and the intangibles – is perhaps best summarized by this: The Braves, as talented as they were, would not have had the season they did, in which they won a fifth consecutive National League East division title, without Harris.

Over the first month and a half of the season, Atlanta struggled to gain momentum. The Braves treaded water as they tried to play to their potential.

The spark arrived May 28, when president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos called up Harris – not from Triple-A, but from Double-A. Harris only had 174 at-bats in Double-A at that point, but Anthopoulos believed he could make an impact.

No one expected this. The Braves knew Harris was talented – so much so that they told him in spring training that they would not trade him – but how do you foresee a 21-year-old going up to the majors and putting together one of the best seasons of anyone on a team full of studs?

On a team with players including Acuña, Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Max Fried, Harris inserted himself as part of the core. In August, Harris signed an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the team he’s loved since he was a boy. You’ll see many Michael Harris No. 23 jerseys around Atlanta for years to come.

At a news conference about that extension, Harris talked about his surreal year and how life had moved so fast.

On Monday, Harris accomplished something else on a journey that’s only beginning.