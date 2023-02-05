X
Dark Mode Toggle

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

Sports
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is getting his wish and being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

In return, Dallas will have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The move comes just days after Irving told the Nets that he wanted a trade. He was not with Brooklyn for its game Saturday night, with the team saying he was injured and that he was excused from being at the arena.

It also ends a tumultuous stint in Brooklyn.

Irving signed with his hometown team in 2019 with hopes of winning a title while playing alongside Kevin Durant.

But one saga followed another, highlighted by him having to miss almost the entire home schedule last season over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and an eight-game suspension earlier this season after the team said it was dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” following his posting of a movie link on Twitter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

As Georgia Tech sinks, there’s frustration, disappointment, resolve2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State comes up short against Sun Belt-leader Southern Miss
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State comes up short against Sun Belt-leader Southern Miss
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs play without leading scorer, lose to Texas A&M
17h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
17h ago
Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham
19h ago
Gainesville North Hall hustles by Gainesville East Forsyth
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
9h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
20h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top