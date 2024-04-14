BreakingNews
Scottie Scheffler is the 2024 Masters champion

Photos: The final round at the Masters

AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
1 / 29
Max Homa and caddie Joe Greiner ask Ludvig Åberg to move over on seventh hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)