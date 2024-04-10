PHOTOS: Wednesday's par 3 fun at the Masters

041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
041124 masters photo
1 / 18
Keegan Bradley and his wife Jillian Bradley swing their son Logan as they walk down the first fairway during the Par 3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)