An young Savannah Bananas fan soars through the air while scoring a run during pre-game fun at Coolray Field, Saturday in Lawrenceville. The Bananas’ visit is their first to the Atlanta area since their founding in 2016. The team is based in their namesake Georgia city and plays 30-plus games a year at Historic Grayson Stadium, a century-old ballpark on Savannah’s eastside. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)