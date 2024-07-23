Women need more sleep than men do, studies say

It turns out there might be a scientific reason behind women needing extra “beauty sleep.” Studies show, on average, women require about 11 minutes more sleep per night than men do. Although this difference might seem small, it can have significant implications for overall health and well-being.

Research is limited, but the reasoning points to hormones, according to the Sleep Foundation. Women experience a roller coaster of hormonal changes throughout their lives — from menstruation to pregnancy and menopause. Each of these stages can disrupt sleep patterns. Women are also 40% more likely than men to suffer from insomnia.

“When it comes to physiology, women’s hormones have a huge role to play in sleep,” Dr. Aileen Alexander, a women’s health and sleep expert, told Glamour magazine. “Overall, this means women are suggested to have a greater need for sleep and are more likely to indulge in daytime naps.”

Beyond biological factors, societal expectations and responsibilities also contribute to women’s sleep needs. Research has shown women often shoulder the majority of household and caregiving duties, leading to increased fatigue and stress, according to Glamour. “Women are typically the ones who get up through the night to support children or, in some cases, elderly parents,” Alexander said. These added pressures may require more sleep to recover and maintain optimal cognitive function.

However, individual sleep needs can vary from person to person, regardless of sex. Factors such as age, lifestyle and overall health all contribute to a person’s optimal sleep duration.

“While we need more research to understand the gender gap between men and women’s sleep requirements and cycles, the consequences of not getting enough sleep are well evidenced and can have a huge impact on both men and women,” Alexander said.

To get the proper rest you need, experts recommend adults sleep between seven and nine hours a night. If you still find yourself not getting enough rest, talk to your doctor.