Breaking: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death
Pulse

Women need more sleep than men do, studies say

By
17 minutes ago

It turns out there might be a scientific reason behind women needing extra “beauty sleep.” Studies show, on average, women require about 11 minutes more sleep per night than men do. Although this difference might seem small, it can have significant implications for overall health and well-being.

Research is limited, but the reasoning points to hormones, according to the Sleep Foundation. Women experience a roller coaster of hormonal changes throughout their lives — from menstruation to pregnancy and menopause. Each of these stages can disrupt sleep patterns. Women are also 40% more likely than men to suffer from insomnia.

ExploreHow sunshine and sleep regularity may reduce depression symptoms

“When it comes to physiology, women’s hormones have a huge role to play in sleep,” Dr. Aileen Alexander, a women’s health and sleep expert, told Glamour magazine. “Overall, this means women are suggested to have a greater need for sleep and are more likely to indulge in daytime naps.”

Beyond biological factors, societal expectations and responsibilities also contribute to women’s sleep needs. Research has shown women often shoulder the majority of household and caregiving duties, leading to increased fatigue and stress, according to Glamour. “Women are typically the ones who get up through the night to support children or, in some cases, elderly parents,” Alexander said. These added pressures may require more sleep to recover and maintain optimal cognitive function.

However, individual sleep needs can vary from person to person, regardless of sex. Factors such as age, lifestyle and overall health all contribute to a person’s optimal sleep duration.

ExploreSome TikTok sleep hacks are actually backed by science, study finds

“While we need more research to understand the gender gap between men and women’s sleep requirements and cycles, the consequences of not getting enough sleep are well evidenced and can have a huge impact on both men and women,” Alexander said.

To get the proper rest you need, experts recommend adults sleep between seven and nine hours a night. If you still find yourself not getting enough rest, talk to your doctor.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death36m ago

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
2h ago

Credit: Tiana Dye's GoFundMe Campaign

Mother of slain Alabama State student says she was ‘full of sunshine’
2h ago
The Latest

11 Georgia nurses to be inducted into prestigious Academy of Nursing
2h ago
Sparked by Simone Biles, Olympic athletes to have mental health resources
3 nursing trends, from a chief nursing officer’s perspective
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue