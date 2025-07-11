Taylor Fritz sends water bottle to unwell fan as heat impacts Wimbledon again

LONDON (AP) — Play was stopped twice during the Wimbledon semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz because two fans felt unwell in the heat on Friday.
The temperature reached 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) at Centre Court when both delays took place — during the eighth game of the second set.
Similar stoppages occurred during a women's semifinal match on Thursday.
Fritz grabbed a water bottle from his cooler and directed a ball boy to take it to the ill fan during the first delay. Alcaraz and Fritz then chatted briefly at the net during the second stoppage, which lasted several minutes. Both fans received medical treatment.
The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).
