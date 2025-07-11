Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Taylor Fritz sends water bottle to unwell fan as heat impacts Wimbledon again

Play was stopped twice during the Wimbledon semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz because two fans felt unwell in the heat
A spectator fans herself to keep cool as she watches Taylor Fritz of the U.S. play Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A spectator fans herself to keep cool as she watches Taylor Fritz of the U.S. play Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Play was stopped twice during the Wimbledon semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz because two fans felt unwell in the heat on Friday.

The temperature reached 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) at Centre Court when both delays took place — during the eighth game of the second set.

Similar stoppages occurred during a women's semifinal match on Thursday.

Fritz grabbed a water bottle from his cooler and directed a ball boy to take it to the ill fan during the first delay. Alcaraz and Fritz then chatted briefly at the net during the second stoppage, which lasted several minutes. Both fans received medical treatment.

The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. uses a towel packed with ice to cool during the men's semifinal singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The crowd swelter as Taylor Fritz of the U.S. plays Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is using an icepack to cool during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Heat returns to Wimbledon as Aryna Sabalenka offers water and ice pack to fans at Centre Court

Wimbledon: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during quarterfinal match

Wimbledon: Another seed leaves when Keys is surprised by Siegemund. No. 1 Sabalenka beats Raducanu

The Latest

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the men's semifinal singles match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz to return to the Wimbledon final

6m ago

Pennsylvania man who posted video of father’s severed head online is found guilty of murder

8m ago

The Latest: Trump will visit Texas to survey flood damage

15m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.