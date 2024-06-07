Some TikTok sleep hacks are actually backed by science, study finds

Most people turn to TikTok for beauty hacks, dance routines and even recipes, but as of late there’s been an uptick in sleep advice using the tag #sleeptiktok.

Although most advice on social media should be taken with a grain of salt, a new study found some viral sleep hacks could be helpful.

A new study by Auburn University analyzed videos with the hashtags #sleephacks, #sleephygiene and #sleeptips, and found 29 out of 35 sleep tips were actually supported by science.

“These results suggest that the sleep research and sleep medicine communities have done a good job of promoting appropriate tips for sleep hygiene,” study lead author Brian T. Gillis said in a statement. “This means the public is learning what we want them to know about sleep in a place — social media — where many people feel comfortable learning health information.”

Explore 3 foods that might help you sleep better

The tips fell into one of seven themes:

Limiting screen time

Doing calming activities before bed

Avoiding caffeine before bed

Scheduling wake up and bed times

Cooling the room and making the room darker

Using magnesium

Using other techniques, like mouth taping

Explore Sleep vacations are the latest dreamy travel trend

The results of the study concluded those who followed the advice fell asleep faster, slept longer, experienced a deeper REM sleep, revealed a higher sleep satisfaction rating and reduced daytime sleepiness.

“Given this trust in health advice shared on social media, it’s essential for content creators to provide medically sound guidance,” Gillis said. “Health advice on TikTok is unregulated, but our research indicates that sleep recommendations seem to be an area where content creators are getting it right.”