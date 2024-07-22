Breaking: Delta cancels hundreds of flights Monday as outage problems continue
How sunshine and sleep regularity may reduce depression symptoms

1 hour ago

A new study suggests catching some sunshine outdoors might actually help chase away the blues. The research shows a connection between bright light exposure, regular sleep patterns and reduced depression symptoms.

The study, led by researchers at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, analyzed data from nearly 7,000 participants. They found people who spent more time in bright light (think daylight, not your living room lamp) reported fewer symptoms of depression. But this mood boost wasn’t just about soaking up the sun.

“We found that greater time spent in bright light was modestly associated with lower depression symptoms and that sleep regularity partly explained this association,” said lead author Danielle A. Wallace. “Higher vitamin D was also associated with greater bright-light exposure and greater sleep regularity, but not with depression symptoms.”

Using wrist devices, the researchers tracked participants’ light exposure and sleep patterns. Those who spent more time in bright light not only reported fewer depressive symptoms but also demonstrated more consistent sleep schedules.

While more research is needed to establish the connection, this study underscores the potential benefits of incorporating regular outdoor time and maintaining consistent sleep schedules for mental well-being.

“Future studies examining bright light therapy should not overlook the role sleep regularity may be playing in influencing mood and depression symptoms,” co-author Susan Redline said.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

